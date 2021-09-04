 Skip to main content
Box: Althoff 2, Alton Marquette 0
Box: Althoff 2, Alton Marquette 0

12Final
Alton Marquette000
Althoff112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette3-40-09/19/1
Althoff5-11-025/41/0
AlthoffGA
Jake Pollock (#10, M, Jr.)20
Landon Welch (#2, M, Sr.)01
Hank Gomric (#25, M, So.)01

