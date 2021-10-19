Box: Althoff 3, Breese Central 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Breese Central
|0
|0
|0
|Althoff
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|9-8
|3-1
|55/3
|28/2
|Althoff
|21-4
|8-0
|90/5
|22/1
|Althoff
|G
|A
|Jake Pollock (#10, M, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Evan Price (#23, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Landon Welch (#2, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Aiden Welch (#21, M, So.)
|0
|1
