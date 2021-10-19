 Skip to main content
Box: Althoff 3, Breese Central 0
Box: Althoff 3, Breese Central 0

12Final
Breese Central000
Althoff123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central9-83-155/328/2
Althoff21-48-090/522/1
AlthoffGA
Jake Pollock (#10, M, Jr.)20
Evan Price (#23, D, Jr.)10
Landon Welch (#2, M, Sr.)01
Aiden Welch (#21, M, So.)01

