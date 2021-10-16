Box: Althoff 3, Freeburg 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Freeburg
|0
|0
|0
|Althoff
|0
|0
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|13-10
|3-2
|63/3
|46/2
|Althoff
|20-4
|8-0
|87/4
|22/1
-
De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season
-
Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title
|Althoff
|G
|A
|Landon Welch (#2, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Brody Bugger (#17, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Aiden Welch (#21, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Jake Pollock (#10, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.