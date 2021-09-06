 Skip to main content
Box: Althoff 4, Centralia, Illinois 0
12Final
Centralia, Illinois000
Althoff314
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Centralia, Illinois1-30-211/314/4
Althoff6-12-029/71/0
AlthoffGA
Brody Bugger (#17, M, Jr.)12
Landon Welch (#2, M, Sr.)10
Jake Pollock (#10, M, Jr.)10
Kyle Fitting (#7, M, Jr.)10
Max Gilliland (#4, M, So.)01

