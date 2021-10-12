Box: Althoff 8, Mount Carmel, Illinois 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Mount Carmel, Illinois
|0
|0
|2
|Althoff
|0
|0
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Carmel, Illinois
|1-2
|0-0
|6/2
|12/4
|Althoff
|19-4
|8-0
|84/28
|22/7
|Mount Carmel, Illinois
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
|Althoff
|G
|A
|Jake Pollock (#10, M, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Brody Bugger (#17, M, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Landon Welch (#2, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Kyle Fitting (#7, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Connor Lynd (#22, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Kannon Creamer (#29)
|1
|0
|Bo Gomric (#9)
|1
|0
|Ethan Karban (#13, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Aiden Welch (#21, M, So.)
|0
|1
