Box: Althoff 8, Mount Carmel, Illinois 2
Box: Althoff 8, Mount Carmel, Illinois 2

12Final
Mount Carmel, Illinois002
Althoff008
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Carmel, Illinois1-20-06/212/4
Althoff19-48-084/2822/7
Mount Carmel, Illinois
Individual stats have not been reported.

AlthoffGA
Jake Pollock (#10, M, Jr.)21
Brody Bugger (#17, M, Jr.)12
Landon Welch (#2, M, Sr.)11
Kyle Fitting (#7, M, Jr.)11
Connor Lynd (#22, D, Jr.)10
Kannon Creamer (#29)10
Bo Gomric (#9)10
Ethan Karban (#13, D, Jr.)01
Aiden Welch (#21, M, So.)01

