Box: Althoff 8, Mount Vernon, Illinois 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Althoff
|0
|0
|8
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|19-1
|7-0
|103/5
|13/1
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|0-3
|0-2
|3/0
|30/2
|Althoff
|G
|A
|Aiden Welch (#2, M, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Kyle Fitting (#7, F, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Max Gilliland (#4, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Dylan Ysursa (#14, D, Sr.)
|0
|3
|Michael Cole (#24, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jake Pollock (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Myatt (#3, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Drew Pusa (#12, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Austin Cole (#11, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Ethan Karban (#13, D, Sr.)
|0
|1