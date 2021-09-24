Box: Althoff 8, Mount Vernon, Illinois 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Althoff
|6
|2
|8
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|12-3
|5-0
|50/3
|12/1
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|1-5
|0-2
|6/0
|32/2
|Althoff
|G
|A
|Kyle Fitting (#7, M, Jr.)
|2
|2
|Brody Bugger (#17, M, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Jake Pollock (#10, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Landon Welch (#2, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Myatt (#3, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Stephen Land (#39)
|1
|0
|Aiden Welch (#21, M, So.)
|0
|2
|Evan Price (#23, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|Individual stats have not been reported.
