Box: Althoff 8, Mount Vernon, Illinois 1
Box: Althoff 8, Mount Vernon, Illinois 1

12Final
Althoff628
Mount Vernon, Illinois011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff12-35-050/312/1
Mount Vernon, Illinois1-50-26/032/2
AlthoffGA
Kyle Fitting (#7, M, Jr.)22
Brody Bugger (#17, M, Jr.)21
Jake Pollock (#10, M, Jr.)11
Landon Welch (#2, M, Sr.)10
Ryan Myatt (#3, D, Jr.)10
Stephen Land (#39)10
Aiden Welch (#21, M, So.)02
Evan Price (#23, D, Jr.)01

Mount Vernon, Illinois
Individual stats have not been reported.

