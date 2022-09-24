 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Althoff 8, St. Pius X 0

  • 0
12Final
St. Pius X000
Althoff718
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X6-41-038/423/2
Althoff13-15-080/810/1

AlthoffGA
Jake Pollock (#10, M, Sr.)12
Max Gilliland (#4, M, Jr.)20
Bo Gomric (#17, M, So.)20
Drew Pusa (#12, M, Jr.)11
Hank Gomric (#99, D, Jr.)10
Brody Bugger (#17, M, Sr.)10
Kyle Fitting (#7, F, Sr.)01
Dylan Ysursa (#14, D, Sr.)01
Cole Williams (#9, M, Sr.)01
Aiden Welch (#2, M, Jr.)01
Ryan Myatt (#3, D, Sr.)01

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 4

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/14/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Ladue (8-1)22. Collinsville (7-1-1)13. Vianney (6-1-1)54. Francis Howell…

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 5

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Collinsville (9-1-1)22. Ladue (8-3)13. Webster Groves (8-1-2)74. Bellevi…

