Box: Althoff 8, St. Pius X 0

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|Althoff
|7
|1
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|6-4
|1-0
|38/4
|23/2
|Althoff
|13-1
|5-0
|80/8
|10/1
|Althoff
|G
|A
|Jake Pollock (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Max Gilliland (#4, M, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Bo Gomric (#17, M, So.)
|2
|0
|Drew Pusa (#12, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Hank Gomric (#99, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Brody Bugger (#17, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Kyle Fitting (#7, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Dylan Ysursa (#14, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Cole Williams (#9, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Aiden Welch (#2, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Ryan Myatt (#3, D, Sr.)
|0
|1