Box: Althoff 9, Mount Vernon, Illinois 2
12Final
Mount Vernon, Illinois202
Althoff549
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Vernon, Illinois1-80-49/122/2
Althoff16-47-072/820/2
Mount Vernon, Illinois
Individual stats have not been reported.

AlthoffGA
Jake Pollock (#10, M, Jr.)51
Landon Welch (#2, M, Sr.)13
Aiden Welch (#21, M, So.)20
Ryan Myatt (#3, D, Jr.)11
Brody Bugger (#17, M, Jr.)01
Dylan Ysursa (#14, M, Jr.)01

