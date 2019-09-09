|1
|2
|Final
|Centralia, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|Althoff
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Centralia, Illinois
|2-3
|0-2
|12/2
|9/2
|Althoff
|4-2
|2-0
|18/4
|8/2
|Althoff
|G
|A
|Clayton Peeler (#21, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Morgon Young (#17, Sr.)
|0
|1
|1
|2
