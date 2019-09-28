|1
|2
|Final
|Althoff
|0
|0
|3
|Marion
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|8-6
|5-1
|34/2
|16/1
|Marion
|3-7
|2-3
|17/1
|27/2
|Althoff
|G
|A
|Alex DeBourge (#11, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Derrick Mark (#3, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ben Michael (#4)
|1
|0
|1
|2
