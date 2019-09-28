Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Althoff003
Marion000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff8-65-134/216/1
Marion3-72-317/127/2
AlthoffGA
Alex DeBourge (#11, Sr.)10
Derrick Mark (#3, Sr.)10
Ben Michael (#4)10

