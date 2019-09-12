|1
|2
|Final
|Marion
|0
|0
|0
|Althoff
|0
|0
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marion
|1-4
|0-1
|8/1
|13/2
|Althoff
|5-2
|3-0
|21/3
|8/1
|Althoff
|G
|A
|Jake Pollock (#10)
|2
|0
|Cole Watson (#16, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Mason Wagner (#2, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Tyler Blair (#8, Jr.)
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Final
|Marion
|0
|0
|0
|Althoff
|0
|0
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marion
|1-4
|0-1
|8/1
|13/2
|Althoff
|5-2
|3-0
|21/3
|8/1
|Althoff
|G
|A
|Jake Pollock (#10)
|2
|0
|Cole Watson (#16, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Mason Wagner (#2, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Tyler Blair (#8, Jr.)
|0
|1
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.