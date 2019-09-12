Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Marion000
Althoff003
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marion1-40-18/113/2
Althoff5-23-021/38/1
AlthoffGA
Jake Pollock (#10)20
Cole Watson (#16, Sr.)10
Mason Wagner (#2, Jr.)02
Tyler Blair (#8, Jr.)01

