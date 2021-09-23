Box: Alton Marquette 10, Freeburg 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Freeburg
|0
|0
|0
|Alton Marquette
|4
|6
|10
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|7-8
|2-2
|29/2
|33/2
|Alton Marquette
|7-6
|0-0
|42/3
|17/1
|Alton Marquette
|G
|A
|Cody Miller (#2, F, Sr.)
|3
|2
|Myles Paniagua (#19, M, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Dre Davis (#8, M, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Ethan Eddy (#12, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nathen Bennett (#22, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Quinn Copeland (#36, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Justin Fears
|1
|0
|Joe Brangenberg (#24, M, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Charlie Fahnestock (#11, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Ryan Klasner (#16, D, So.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.