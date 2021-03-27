Box: Alton Marquette 2, Highland 2 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 27, 2021 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 12FinalAlton Marquette112Highland202OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgAlton Marquette3-20-019/212/1Highland2-31-38/110/1 Alton MarquetteIndividual stats have not been reported.HighlandGAAlex Roach (#10, Jr.)10Travis Roberts (#6, Sr.)10Joshua Loeh (#9, Sr.)01Cole Reed (#15, Sr.)01 0 comments Tags 03-27-2021 Stat Highland STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boys Soccer Triad blanks Highland to open Mississippi Valley Conference action Mar 16, 2021 TROY, Ill. — Sometimes the ball would careen in random directions when it struck divots and grooves in the grass on Triad High School's soccer… Boys Soccer Recap: Brentwood rips Valley Park Mar 23, 2021 Brentwood got four goals and two assists from Francisco Zuluaga and two goals and two assists from Kiaro Herdlick in a 8-0 victory over Valley… Boys Soccer Box: Brentwood 3, Hancock 1 Mar 22, 2021 12FinalHancock011Brentwood213 Boys Soccer Recap: Mater Dei squeaks by Granite City Mar 20, 2021 Mater Dei slipped past visiting Granite City 2-1 Saturday. Boys Soccer Box: Hancock 4, Maplewood-RH 0 Mar 15, 2021 12FinalMaplewood-RH000Hancock004 Boys Soccer Recap: Triad tops Mascoutah Mar 18, 2021 Triad toppled Mascoutah 3-0 Thursday at Mascoutah. Boys Soccer Recap: Hancock beats Maplewood-RH Mar 15, 2021 Hancock toppled visiting Maplewood-RH 4-0 Monday. Boys Soccer Box: Hazelwood Central 3, McCluer South-Berkeley 1 Mar 22, 2021 12FinalMcCluer South-Berkeley011Hazelwood Central213 Boys Soccer Box: Father McGivney 2, Freeburg 0 Mar 23, 2021 12FinalFreeburg000Father McGivney112 Boys Soccer Box: Hazelwood Central 5, McCluer 2 Mar 24, 2021 12FinalHazelwood Central325McCluer112