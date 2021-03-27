 Skip to main content
Box: Alton Marquette 2, Highland 2
12Final
Alton Marquette112
Highland202
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette3-20-019/212/1
Highland2-31-38/110/1
Alton Marquette
Individual stats have not been reported.

HighlandGA
Alex Roach (#10, Jr.)10
Travis Roberts (#6, Sr.)10
Joshua Loeh (#9, Sr.)01
Cole Reed (#15, Sr.)01

