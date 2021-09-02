 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Alton Marquette 3, Father McGivney 0
0 comments

Box: Alton Marquette 3, Father McGivney 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Alton Marquette123
Father McGivney000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette3-30-09/27/1
Father McGivney1-40-09/216/3
Alton MarquetteGA
Charlie Fahnestock (#11, D, Jr.)11
Jude Keller (#33, M, Fr.)11
Dre Davis (#8, M, Jr.)10
Quinn Copeland (#36, M, Fr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News