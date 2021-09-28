Box: Alton Marquette 7, Highland 0

|1
|Final
|Highland
|0
|0
|Alton Marquette
|7
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Highland
|6-9
|1-5
|35/2
|33/2
|Alton Marquette
|10-6
|0-0
|29/2
|19/1
|Alton Marquette
|G
|A
|Myles Paniagua (#19, M, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Cody Miller (#2, F, Sr.)
|2
|2
|Dre Davis (#8, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Quinn Copeland (#36, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Charlie Fahnestock (#11, D, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Jude Keller (#33, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
Tags
