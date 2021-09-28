 Skip to main content
Box: Alton Marquette 7, Highland 0
Box: Alton Marquette 7, Highland 0

1Final
Highland00
Alton Marquette77
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland6-91-535/233/2
Alton Marquette10-60-029/219/1
Alton MarquetteGA
Myles Paniagua (#19, M, Jr.)30
Cody Miller (#2, F, Sr.)22
Dre Davis (#8, M, Jr.)10
Quinn Copeland (#36, M, Fr.)10
Charlie Fahnestock (#11, D, Jr.)02
Jude Keller (#33, M, Fr.)01

