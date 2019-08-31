|1
|2
|Final
|Breese Central
|0
|1
|1
|Alton Marquette
|3
|3
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|1-2
|0-0
|8/3
|10/3
|Alton Marquette
|2-0
|0-0
|11/4
|4/1
|Breese Central
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Alton Marquette
|G
|A
|Nick LaFata (#11, DEF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Charlie Fahnestock (#23, MID)
|1
|0
|Myles Paniagua (#22, MID)
|1
|0
|Dre Davis (#8, MID)
|0
|2
|Braden Coles (#20, FWD)
|1
|0
|Ethan Eddy (#12, FWD)
|1
|0
|Noah McClintock (#6, FWD, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jack Stephan (#3, FWD)
|0
|1
|Davin Thompson (#14, DEF, Jr.)
|0
|1