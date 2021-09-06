 Skip to main content
Box: Anna-Jonesboro 3, Marion 1
Box: Anna-Jonesboro 3, Marion 1

12Final
Anna-Jonesboro123
Marion101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Anna-Jonesboro1-20-03/112/4
Marion2-30-010/38/3
Anna-Jonesboro
Individual stats have not been reported.

MarionGA
Daniel Hernandez (#23)10
Cooper Banks (#10)01

