Box: Bayless 2, Seckman 0
BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
Aug 31, 2023

12FinalSeckman000Bayless202OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgSeckman2-10-03/12/1Bayless2-10-04/16/2

BaylessGAElmin Lemes (#10, Sr.)20