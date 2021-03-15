 Skip to main content
Box: Bayless 5, Brentwood 1
Box: Bayless 5, Brentwood 1

12Final
Bayless005
Brentwood001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless1-01-05/51/1
Brentwood0-10-11/15/5
BaylessGA
Dzejlan Grahovic (Jr.)20
Ahmed Hodzic (Sr.)11
Bilal Podzic11
Ajdin Muratovic (#7)10
Shalaw Adel (Sr.)01
Moe Swan Maung (#18)01

Brentwood
Individual stats have not been reported.

