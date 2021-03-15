Box: Bayless 5, Brentwood 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|0
|5
|Brentwood
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|1-0
|1-0
|5/5
|1/1
|Brentwood
|0-1
|0-1
|1/1
|5/5
|Bayless
|G
|A
|Dzejlan Grahovic (Jr.)
|2
|0
|Ahmed Hodzic (Sr.)
|1
|1
|Bilal Podzic
|1
|1
|Ajdin Muratovic (#7)
|1
|0
|Shalaw Adel (Sr.)
|0
|1
|Moe Swan Maung (#18)
|0
|1
|Brentwood
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.