Box: Bayless 5, Medicine and Bioscience 0
1Final
Medicine and Bioscience00
Bayless55
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Medicine and Bioscience3-50-223/333/4
Bayless10-108-242/542/5
BaylessGA
Ajdin Muratovic (#19)20
Admir Podzic20
Bilal Podzic (#7)10
Emil Omerspahic (Sr.)02
Enis Osmanovic01
Ibrahim Sulijic (#26)01

