Box: Beardstown 1, Carlinville 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Beardstown
|0
|1
|1
|Carlinville
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Beardstown
|1-0
|0-0
|1/1
|0/0
|Carlinville
|18-3
|3-0
|86/86
|14/14
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Columbia survives early goal to defeat Gibault in regional final
-
De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
|Beardstown
|G
|A
|Cesar Huerta
|1
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.