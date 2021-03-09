 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Beardstown 1, Jerseyville 1
0 comments

Box: Beardstown 1, Jerseyville 1

  • 0
12Final
Beardstown101
Jerseyville101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Beardstown0-00-01/11/1
Jerseyville0-00-01/11/1
Beardstown
Individual stats have not been reported.

JerseyvilleGA
Zack Wargo (#9, F, Jr.)10
Drake Goetten (#6, M, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports