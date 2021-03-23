 Skip to main content
Box: Belleville East 2, Belleville West 1
Box: Belleville East 2, Belleville West 1

1234Final
Belleville West01001
Belleville East02002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West0-50-44/113/3
Belleville East4-23-213/312/2
Belleville West
Individual stats have not been reported.

Belleville East
Individual stats have not been reported.

