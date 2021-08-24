 Skip to main content
Box: Belleville East 2, Waterloo 0
Box: Belleville East 2, Waterloo 0

12Final
Waterloo000
Belleville East112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo0-10-00/02/2
Belleville East2-00-05/50/0
Belleville EastGA
Maxwell McCollum (#7, M, Sr.)10
Anton Mosley (#13, F, So.)10
Tanner Stinnett (#17, M, Jr.)01

