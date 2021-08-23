 Skip to main content
Box: Belleville East 3, Mater Dei 0
Box: Belleville East 3, Mater Dei 0

12Final
Mater Dei000
Belleville East123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mater Dei0-10-00/03/3
Belleville East1-00-03/30/0
Belleville EastGA
Anton Mosley (#13, FOR, So.)10
Kaeden O'Connor (#4, FOR, Sr.)10
Tanner Stinnett (#17, MID, Jr.)10
Jack Tock (#11, DEF, Sr.)01

