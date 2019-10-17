|1
|2
|Final
|Carbondale
|0
|0
|0
|Belleville East
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carbondale
|19-1
|8-0
|112/5
|13/1
|Belleville East
|7-10
|3-7
|28/1
|31/1
|Belleville East
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|1
|2
|Final
|Carbondale
|0
|0
|0
|Belleville East
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carbondale
|19-1
|8-0
|112/5
|13/1
|Belleville East
|7-10
|3-7
|28/1
|31/1
|Belleville East
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.