Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Carbondale000
Belleville East002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carbondale19-18-0112/513/1
Belleville East7-103-728/131/1
Belleville East
Individual stats have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.