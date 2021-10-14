 Skip to main content
Box: Belleville West 2, Belleville East 1
Box: Belleville West 2, Belleville East 1

12Final
Belleville East011
Belleville West112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East7-113-734/245/2
Belleville West4-113-719/149/3
Belleville EastGA
Jack Tock (#11, D, Sr.)10

Belleville West
Individual stats have not been reported.

