Box: Belleville West 2, Gibault 0
12Final
Belleville West112
Gibault000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West2-21-24/19/2
Gibault1-70-05/126/6
Belleville WestGA
Colin Reeb (#7, M, Jr.)20
Sam Karathanos (#8, M, So.)01
Eli Thornberry (#3, M, So.)01

