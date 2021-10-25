Box: Borgia 2, Union 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Union
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Borgia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|14-7
|5-1
|60/3
|36/2
|Borgia
|3-16
|0-3
|29/1
|70/3
|Union
|G
|A
|Isaiah Cojocaru (#7, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Will Herbst (#2, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Borgia
|Individual stats have not been reported.
