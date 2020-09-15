 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Borgia 3, Tolton Catholic 2
0 comments

Box: Borgia 3, Tolton Catholic 2

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
Borgia123
Tolton Catholic022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia4-21-119/319/3
Tolton Catholic0-20-23/010/2
BorgiaGA
Jake Nowak (#9, 5-10, F, Sr.)30
Andrew Dyson (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)01
Zach Mort (#10, 5-9, M, So.)01
Anthony Strohmeyer (#11, 5-6, M, Fr.)01

Tolton Catholic
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/111. Fort Zumwalt South (5-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (5-0) is idle.3. Summit (0-0) is idle.4. De Smet (0-0…

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Fort Zumwalt South (5-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (5-0) is idle.3. Summit (0-0) is idle.4. De Smet (0-0…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports