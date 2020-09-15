Box: Borgia 3, Tolton Catholic 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Borgia
|1
|2
|3
|Tolton Catholic
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|4-2
|1-1
|19/3
|19/3
|Tolton Catholic
|0-2
|0-2
|3/0
|10/2
|Borgia
|G
|A
|Jake Nowak (#9, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Andrew Dyson (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Zach Mort (#10, 5-9, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Anthony Strohmeyer (#11, 5-6, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Tolton Catholic
|Individual stats have not been reported.
