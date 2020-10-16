Box: Borgia 3, Waynesville 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Waynesville
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|10-8
|2-2
|43/2
|59/3
|Waynesville
|0-2
|0-0
|4/0
|6/0
|Borgia
|G
|A
|Jake Nowak (#9, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Andrew Dyson (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Aiden Brundick (#13, 6-3, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Zach Mort (#10, 5-9, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Waynesville
|Individual stats have not been reported.
