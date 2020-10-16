 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 3, Waynesville 2
Box: Borgia 3, Waynesville 2

1234Final
Borgia11013
Waynesville20002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia10-82-243/259/3
Waynesville0-20-04/06/0
BorgiaGA
Jake Nowak (#9, 5-10, F, Sr.)21
Andrew Dyson (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)10
Aiden Brundick (#13, 6-3, D, Sr.)01
Zach Mort (#10, 5-9, M, So.)01

Waynesville
Individual stats have not been reported.

