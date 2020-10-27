Box: Borgia 4, Northwest Cedar Hill 3

|1
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|3
|Borgia
|0
|0
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|13-10
|0-2
|71/3
|36/2
|Borgia
|12-9
|3-2
|49/2
|69/3
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Borgia
|G
|A
|Jake Nowak (#9, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Ethan Mort (#19, 5-9, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Brent Lemon (#8, 5-7, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Zach Mort (#10, 5-9, M, So.)
|0
|1
