Box: Borgia 4, Northwest Cedar Hill 3
Box: Borgia 4, Northwest Cedar Hill 3

12Final
Northwest Cedar Hill003
Borgia004
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill13-100-271/336/2
Borgia12-93-249/269/3
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats have not been reported.

BorgiaGA
Jake Nowak (#9, 5-10, F, Sr.)21
Ethan Mort (#19, 5-9, M, Sr.)11
Brent Lemon (#8, 5-7, M, Sr.)10
Zach Mort (#10, 5-9, M, So.)01

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/261. De Smet (6-1) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (16-4) is idle.3. Francis Howell (15-5) is idle.4. Francis Howell C…

