Box: Borgia 4, Union 2
Box: Borgia 4, Union 2

12Final
Borgia134
Union112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia3-20-116/317/3
Union3-20-013/314/3
BorgiaGA
Jake Nowak (#9, 5-10, F, Sr.)30
Zach Mort (#10, 5-9, M, So.)10
Ethan Mort (#19, 5-9, M, Sr.)02
Andrew Dyson (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)01
Brent Lemon (#8, 5-7, M, Sr.)01

Union
Individual stats have not been reported.

