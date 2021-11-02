 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 5, Missouri Military Academy 0
Box: Borgia 5, Missouri Military Academy 0

12Final
Missouri Military Academy000
Borgia005
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Missouri Military Academy1-10-010/59/4
Borgia4-170-334/1774/37
BorgiaGA
Adam Rickman (#30, 6-4, F, So.)31
Zach Mort (#19, 5-10, M, Jr.)12
Anthony Strohmeyer (#11, 5-7, F, So.)10
Tyler Kromer (#4, 5-7, M, So.)01

