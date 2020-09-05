Box: Borgia 5, Poplar Bluff 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Borgia
|2
|3
|5
|Poplar Bluff
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|2-2
|0-1
|12/3
|15/4
|Poplar Bluff
|0-1
|0-0
|2/0
|5/1
|Borgia
|G
|A
|Jake Nowak (#9, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Zach Mort (#10, 5-9, M, So.)
|1
|1
|Brady Hanneken (#26, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ethan Mort (#19, 5-9, M, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Andrew Dyson (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Poplar Bluff
|Individual stats have not been reported.
