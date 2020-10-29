Box: Borgia 7, Sullivan 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Sullivan
|1
|0
|1
|Borgia
|2
|5
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sullivan
|2-17
|1-4
|22/1
|63/3
|Borgia
|13-9
|3-2
|56/3
|70/3
|Sullivan
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Borgia
|G
|A
|Ethan Mort (#19, 5-9, M, Sr.)
|2
|2
|Andrew Dyson (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Jason Lause (#3, 5-9, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jake Nowak (#9, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Kromer (#4, 5-5, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Noah Simmons (#18, 5-9, M, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Brent Lemon (#8, 5-7, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Zach Mort (#10, 5-9, M, So.)
|0
|1
