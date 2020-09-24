 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 8, St. Clair 0
Box: Borgia 8, St. Clair 0

12Final
St. Clair000
Borgia718
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Clair1-60-211/238/5
Borgia5-41-228/430/4
BorgiaGA
Jake Nowak (#9, 5-10, F, Sr.)32
Noah Simmons (#18, 5-9, M, Sr.)20
Andrew Dyson (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)10
Ethan Mort (#19, 5-9, M, Sr.)10
Anthony Strohmeyer (#11, 5-6, M, Fr.)10
Grant Russell (#7, 5-6, D, Sr.)01
Tyler Kromer (#4, 5-5, M, Fr.)01

