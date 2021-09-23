Box: Borgia 8, St. Clair 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Borgia
|4
|4
|8
|St. Clair
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|1-9
|0-2
|20/2
|42/4
|St. Clair
|0-9
|0-2
|2/0
|57/6
|Borgia
|G
|A
|Adam Rickman (#30, 6-4, F, So.)
|2
|0
|Zach Mort (#19, 5-10, M, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Peyton Grannemann (#24, 5-11, M, So.)
|2
|0
|Tyler Kromer (#4, 5-7, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Joe Adolphson (#15, 5-9, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Sam Chambers (#16, 5-11, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
