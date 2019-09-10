Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Duchesne000
Borgia213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne1-30-04/18/2
Borgia3-20-023/68/2
BorgiaGA
Jake Nowak (#9, FOR, Jr.)20
Aidan Ottens (#10, MID, Sr.)11
Brent Lemon (#8, MID, Jr.)01

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.