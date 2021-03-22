 Skip to main content
Box: Breese Central 1, Alton Marquette 1
Box: Breese Central 1, Alton Marquette 1

12Final
Breese Central101
Alton Marquette011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central1-10-15/22/1
Alton Marquette3-10-017/67/2
Breese Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

Alton MarquetteGA
Myles Paniagua (#7, F, So.)10
Jack Stephan (#13, F, Sr.)01

