 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Breese Central 4, Roxana 0
0 comments

Box: Breese Central 4, Roxana 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Breese Central004
Roxana000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central1-10-05/22/1
Roxana0-30-00/019/10
Breese CentralGA
Dalton Boruff (#14, F, Sr.)11
Dylan Wesselmann (#15, M, Sr.)11
Maxx Hoelscher (#6, F, Sr.)10
Mason Shubert (#11, F, So.)10
Montgomery Hubler (#18, F, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News