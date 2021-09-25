 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Breese Central 6, Staunton 1
0 comments

Box: Breese Central 6, Staunton 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Breese Central336
Staunton101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central6-52-137/317/2
Staunton2-101-27/139/4
Breese CentralGA
Cody Dickshot (#20, M, Jr.)20
Zach Landis (#7, D, Sr.)10
Maxx Hoelscher (#6, F, Sr.)10
Dylan Wesselmann (#15, M, Sr.)10
Mason Shubert (#11, F, So.)10
Dalton Boruff (#14, F, Sr.)01
Tanner Tolan (#17, F, Jr.)01

StauntonGA
Dillon Pritchett (So.)10
Victor Buehler (So.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Dodgers, or Giants? Which match-up would you like better for the Cardinals in a wild-card game?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/201. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (7-1) def. Francis Howell North (3-5), 4-1.3. CBC (6-1) was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News