Box: Breese Central 6, Staunton 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Breese Central
|3
|3
|6
|Staunton
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|6-5
|2-1
|37/3
|17/2
|Staunton
|2-10
|1-2
|7/1
|39/4
|Breese Central
|G
|A
|Cody Dickshot (#20, M, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Zach Landis (#7, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Maxx Hoelscher (#6, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dylan Wesselmann (#15, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Mason Shubert (#11, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Dalton Boruff (#14, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Tanner Tolan (#17, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Staunton
|G
|A
|Dillon Pritchett (So.)
|1
|0
|Victor Buehler (So.)
|0
|1
