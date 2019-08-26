|1
|2
|Final
|Greenville
|0
|0
|0
|Breese Central
|0
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Greenville
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|7/7
|Breese Central
|1-0
|0-0
|7/7
|0/0
|Breese Central
|Individual stats have not been reported.
