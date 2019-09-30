|1
|2
|Final
|Valmeyer
|0
|0
|0
|Breese Central
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valmeyer
|0-12
|0-5
|16/1
|69/6
|Breese Central
|4-8
|2-2
|16/1
|24/2
|Breese Central
|Individual stats have not been reported.
