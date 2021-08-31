 Skip to main content
Box: Brentwood 2, De Soto 1
12Final
De Soto011
Brentwood022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto0-10-01/12/2
Brentwood1-00-02/21/1
De Soto
Individual stats have not been reported.

BrentwoodGA
Kiaro Herdlick (Sr.)10
Francisco Zuluaga (Sr.)10
Gianni Herdlick (Jr.)01

