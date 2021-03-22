 Skip to main content
Box: Brentwood 3, Hancock 1
Box: Brentwood 3, Hancock 1

12Final
Hancock011
Brentwood213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hancock1-31-26/26/2
Brentwood1-11-14/16/2
Hancock
Individual stats have not been reported.

BrentwoodGA
Kiaro Herdlick (#9, Jr.)11
Nicholas Moran (#14, So.)10
Francisco Zuluaga (#18, Jr.)10

