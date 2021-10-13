Box: Brentwood 8, McCluer North 0

|1
|Final
|McCluer North
|0
|0
|Brentwood
|8
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer North
|0-7
|0-1
|4/1
|43/6
|Brentwood
|9-4
|7-1
|54/8
|21/3
|Brentwood
|G
|A
|Francisco Zuluaga (Sr.)
|2
|1
|Ian Lawrence (#10)
|2
|1
|Jason Jones (#14)
|2
|0
|Robert Lawrence (#9)
|0
|2
|Gianni Herdlick (Jr.)
|1
|0
|Kiaro Herdlick (Sr.)
|1
|0
|Zeke Steensma (#12)
|0
|1
