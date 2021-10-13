 Skip to main content
Box: Brentwood 8, McCluer North 0
Box: Brentwood 8, McCluer North 0

1Final
McCluer North00
Brentwood88
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer North0-70-14/143/6
Brentwood9-47-154/821/3
BrentwoodGA
Francisco Zuluaga (Sr.)21
Ian Lawrence (#10)21
Jason Jones (#14)20
Robert Lawrence (#9)02
Gianni Herdlick (Jr.)10
Kiaro Herdlick (Sr.)10
Zeke Steensma (#12)01

