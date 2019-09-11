Subscribe for 99¢
1Final
De Soto11
Brentwood22
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto2-10-04/15/2
Brentwood2-30-012/416/5
De SotoGA
Tyler Dutton (Sr.)10
Ethan Patterson (#2)01

Brentwood
Individual stats have not been reported.

