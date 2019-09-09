|1
|2
|Final
|Brentwood
|5
|2
|7
|Hazelwood East
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|1-3
|0-0
|10/2
|15/4
|Hazelwood East
|0-2
|0-0
|1/0
|9/2
|Brentwood
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|1
|2
|Final
|Brentwood
|5
|2
|7
|Hazelwood East
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|1-3
|0-0
|10/2
|15/4
|Hazelwood East
|0-2
|0-0
|1/0
|9/2
|Brentwood
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.